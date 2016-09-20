Clarets groundsman set for premier challenge

Burnley Football Club groundsman Barry O'Brien is downing his tools to take on a premier challenge across the Atlantic.

The former Fisher More RC High School pupil, who has cultivated the surfaces at Turf Moor for almost a decade, will take part in the Chicago marathon on October 9th to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

The father of two, who is the younger sibling of former professional boxer Chris O'Brien, will also take on the 26.6 mile test in memory of his auntie Joan Maree who sadly lost her life to the illness.

"After losing my auntie, and learning about the lack of funding to this charity, I decided to do something because it's an illness which affects so many people," he said.

"My auntie grew up in Chicago with my mum so I felt that this was a fitting place to undertake the challenge.

"I've been training every morning at the Barnfield Training Centre and then trying to fit in one big run at the weekends in preparation for the marathon."

Barry would like to thank the Holiday Inn Express for covering accommodation expenses during his time abroad, Burnley Football Club for the use of their facilities and "Hot Right Now", a Facebook which promotes music and ringtones, for financing the entry in to the race.

Anybody wanting to donate to the cause can do so by logging on to Barry's JustGiving page via the following link: http://www.justgiving.com/Barry-O-Brien2?utm_id=27