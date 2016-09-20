Community centre wins ‘best practice’ award

St Joseph’s Community Centre in Barnoldswick showcased the work which the Lancashire Environmental Fund has supported over the last year when it hosted the project’s annual event.

Around 100 people from across the county enjoyed talks, films and presentations showing the excellent, innovative projects which had taken place.

The community centre in Bolland Street received two grants; £21,000 for a disabled entrance and £30,000 towards the complete refurbishment of the hall; and for this work it received the Fund’s Best Practice Award for community centres.