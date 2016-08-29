Council set to celebrate Steven Burke’s gold

Pendle Council is set to welcome home triple Olympic cycling medallist and one of the borough’s greatest sporting ambassadors.

Steven Burke represented Britain in the Men’s Team Pursuit, scooping the gold medal and setting the new team pursuit world record, alongside Ed Clancy, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Owain Doull, in Rio.

And the council is planning to mark the latest Olympic achievements of the 28-year-old former Park High School pupil, known locally as the Colne Cyclone.

This comes four years after Steven was granted Freedom of the Borough by Pendle Council in recognition of his gold medal in the Men’s Team Pursuit in the 2012 Olympics.

The council also recognised Steven’s achievements by naming its Cycling Hub at Swinden playing fields after him in 2014. It was part of the council’s 2012 Olympics legacy which also celebrated his bronze medal in the individual pursuit at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Steven, who rides for the WIGGINS cycling team, has been invited to Nelson Town Hall to attend a civic reception on Thursday, October 20th, so his latest successes can formally be recognised by the council.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council, said: “Steven’s a brilliant role model for young people and has made Pendle people very proud. We’re delighted to officially mark his achievements of becoming a triple Olympic cycling champion and the holder of a new world record!”

Brian Cookson OBE, President of the Union Cycliste Internationale and former Regeneration Director at Pendle Council, watched Steven strike gold in Rio.

He said: “It was fantastic to be in Rio to watch the cycling events. I’m very proud of our British cyclists and in particular Steven and his team. He’s a real credit to his family and an inspiration to many.

“I’m thrilled that my first Olympics as UCI President were a big success for cycling!”