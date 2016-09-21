Cyclist dies in Colne collision

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry in Colne.

Police said they were called at 2-25pm this afternoon to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a lorry in Langroyd Road.

The cyclist, a woman believed to be 60, was pronounced dead at the scene and police officers are currently investigating.

Police said road closures will be in place for some time and have urged people to avoid the area.

