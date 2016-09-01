‘Drinking is my downfall’, man tells court

An angry young man who repeatedly causes damage after drinking sessions told a judge alcohol was his downfall.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told how Dermott Wesley Geddes kicked the front passenger door and punched a window of a Peugeot van in the early hours.

He was caught in the 3-30am act on victim Mark Wilcock’s CCTV. Mr Wilcock called the police and a community beat manager viewed the footage and recognised Geddes.

The defendant, who was in breach of a conditional discharge for damage imposed last year, admitted causing £100 damage in Nelson on May 7th.

Geddes, of Castle Street, Nelson, was given a 12-month community order, with a 20- day rehabilitation activity requirement. Geddes was also made subject to a four week curfew, between 8pm and 6am and must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

The court was told the defendant, who suffers from epilepsy and has anxiety and depression, recognised he drank to excess, which usually resulted in him getting arrested and he wanted help to break the cycle. He was said to have anger management issues which were made worse when he drank but got help which should benefit both him and the community.

Geddes, who represented himself, said: “I don’t recall much from that night. I don’t recall drinking, but obviously I was drinking that night. I’m sorry for doing what I did.”

Geddes, who is on employment and support allowance, said he never had a job and told Deputy District Judge Joanne Hirst: “That is my downfall, is drinking.”

The deputy district judge said: “There is a pattern of repetitive drunken, damaging behaviour which is having an impact on the local community. The cycle might be breakable with some support from probation.”