Elderly charity in need of volunteers

The Royal Voluntary Service are searching for more volunteers to help care for the local elderly population via their Home Library Service.

Jane Warman of Royal Voluntary Service and Christine Mercer of Home Library Service are on a mission to recruit more volunteers to the service following a number of retirements and two emigrations.

“It’s so unusual” said Christine, speaking of the charitys' sudden loss of numbers. “We’ve had a steady number of great volunteers for so long, they all love what they do, but as time marches on I suppose this was bound to happen”

One of the current keen volunteers is Miranda Badminton, an enthusiastic new recruit and university student who will help during her holidays, while Graham Carter - a lynchpin volunteer of the service - has been helping for 13 years and counting.

“You get such a feel good factor from helping people," said Graham. "It’s a pleasure to do it; I really enjoy it.”

Jane Warman, Home Library Service Manager at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “People like Graham and Miranda are fantastic ambassadors for our service and play such an important role helping older members of the local area remain mentally active and connected with their communities.

"It’s such a simple but effective service that we want more people to benefit from it but for that to happen we need more volunteers in the Burnley and Pendle areas”

To find out more about using the service, or volunteering to help deliver the service, please phone Christine on 01282 699660.