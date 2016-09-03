On Saturday over 100 walkers embarked on Pendleside Hospice’s latest fund-raising event.

The hospice at Reedley is within a couple of hundred yards of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

And fund-raisers at Pendleside decided to tie in their location with a sponsored walk to the Burnley Canal Festival which stretched from the Inn on the Wharf to Sandygate Square.

The canal festival itself was celebrating the 200th anniversary of the completion of the 127-mile waterway.

And many of the walkers took in the sights and sounds of the festival before completing the return trip to Reedley.

The next new fund-raiser for the hospice is Paws in the Park in October. Visit www.pendleside.org.uk for more details.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Festival date for canal walkers Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...