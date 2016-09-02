Flooded businesses and emergency works after burst Nelson water main

Emergency repairs are set to be carried out to a burst water main in Nelson which caused flooding to businesses.
United Utilities said the burst water main occurred on the junction of Railway Street and Broadway close to the Station Hotel and bus and rail interchange.
A couple of commercial premises, believed to be the post office and Store 21, have suffered flooding and firefighters earlier assisted with redirecting the flow of the water after being called out just after 2am today.
A United Utilities spokesman said: “Unfortunately we had a burst water pipe at the junction of Broadway and Railway Street in Nelson.
“A couple of businesses have been affected by the flooding caused by the burst.
“Our teams are working closely with these businesses to help clear-up, so they can get back to business as normal.
“To repair the damaged pipe, we need to put temporary traffic management in place at the junction of Railway Street and we do apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters from Nelson investigated a report of flooding that threatened to breach three commercial properties.
"They assessed that a burst water main was the source and set up temporary barriers to divert the water away from doorways until contractors from the utility company had completed repairs."
