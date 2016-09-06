Gary Parkinson’s return home delayed over stomach problems

Former Clarets defender Gary Parkinson has been kept in hospital after developing a stomach problem, his family have said.

The stalwart, who has locked-in syndrome after suffering a stroke in September 2010, was due to return home this week.

But doctors say the former Burnley defender will now have to stay in for the “next few weeks”.

It comes after the recent testimonial for Brett Ormerod, some of the proceeds of which will go towards a fund, the Gary Parkinson Trust, set-up to help the Head of Youth coach recover.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Gary Parkinson Trust would once again like to put on record their thanks to everybody involved with Brett Ormerod’s Testimonial match last month, and to Brett himself for donating the funds raised from his match to the Gary Parkinson Trust.

“It is already looking to have been a great success for all involved.

“We had hoped to be sending you some positive news of Gary’s return home from hospital this week, but due to some complications with a stomach problem, doctors have informed us that Gary could have to spend the next few weeks in hospital.

“We are, as always, very positive of Gary eventually returning home and your support through social media has done a lot to keep Parky smiling.

“It is of course a busy time for his family, so we will do our best to keep all of you (his dedicated supporters) up to date with his progress as and when we can.”

Parkinson played for Burnley, Preston and Blackpool between 1994-2002 before taking up a Head of Youth coach role at Bloomfield Road.

