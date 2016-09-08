Horsing about for Shay’s Angels

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners turned out to be grand day in every sense.

Fourteen horses and riders took part in the event which is expected to raise £1,000 for Shay’s Angels. Fiona Drinkwater organised it after her niece Christy Smith lost her six-week-old son Shay Shepherd to sudden infant death syndrome in April.

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)

Starting at Higher Park Hill Farm in Barrowford at 11am, the ride took in Fence, Barley and Roughlee, including pub stops at the Sparrowhawk, then The Bay Horse and The White Bear.

Fiona said: “We had an amazing turnout with around 14 horses and riders taking part. Lots of people joined us at our stops along the way and some also joined to walk between stops. It was a fantastic day and the weather stayed perfect for us.

“We managed to raise close to £700 on the day and with sponsor money still to collect we will be looking at our overall total for the ride to be close to £1,000.

“What an absolutely phenomenal success. It’s unbelievable! We are all overwhelmed by the success and kindness of people.

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)

“Thanks to all who took part in the ride, and to those who contributed, supported it or donated to it in any way.”

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)

A Rainbow Ride for horses and owners around the Pendleside villages took place raising money for Shay's Angels (s)