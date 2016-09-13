Knitting challenge completed for premature babies

A collection of tiny hats and cardigans will be winging their way to a premature baby unit thanks to the efforts of members of Salterforth Women's Institute.

Member Donna Martin saw an appeal on social media for items to keep warm the tiny tots who were being cared for in the neo natal baby unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

She approached president Mrs Janette Pate and vice president Mrs Mary Mitchell to ask if they could help and the challenge was thrown down to members to get out their knitting needles.

Members rose to the challenge and made a superb collection of items that will now be delivered to the hospital by Donna.

Anyone interested in joining the WI can go along to meetings which are held on the second Thursday of each month at Salterforth Village Hall at 7-30pm. All new members will be made very welcome.