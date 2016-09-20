Little Dahl-ings get in to spirit of author’s birthday

Pupils at a Barrowford primary school had a scrumdiddilyumptious time on Friday.

The youngsters from St Thomas’s CE Primary School in Wheatley Lane Road celebrated the birthday centenary of Roald Dahl in style – by dressing up as some of the famous children’s author’s most popular characters.

For one day only Willy Wonka, Matilda, Violet Beauregard, Mike Teavee, Fantastic Mr Fox and a host of Oompa Loompas were among the characters in the classrooms helping to make it a Dahl-ightful occasion.

Headteacher Michelle Wright (pictured) became Mrs Trunchball for the day. She said: “Friday’s dressing up day was the culmination of a week of Roald Dahl-themed activities in school.

“All of the different age groups have been enjoying some of Dahl’s fabulous stories and they were able to bring their favourite characters to life.

“Dahl himself said, ‘A little magic can take you a long way’ and it was certainly a magical day.”