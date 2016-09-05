Mad Hatter prizes are presented

Competition winners from a summer fair in Barnoldswick have now received their prizes.

The “Alice in Barlickland” themed event was held to raise funds to help bring back Barnoldswick Gala.

Kasha Templar-Lloyd, of Barnoldswick, receives her plate prize from Heather Sheldrick, of Mugs with Attitude, and Helen Rose, of Okidoki (s)

The winner of the Mad Hatters Tea Party plate colouring competition is Kasha Templar-Lloyd, of Barnoldswick, who received her prize from Heather Sheldrick, of Mugs with Attitude, and Helen Rose, at Okidoki.

Another winner, this time of the spot the card competition, was Kian Duckworth, of Barnoldswick, who was presented with £50 of vouchers by Melissa Beckley from House of Flowers.

First held in 1960, Barlick Gala was widely regarded to be the best in the region in its heyday where people flocked from far and wide to attend and a host of celebrities were the big name attractions for many years.

It has not been held for a number of years but a committee of volunteers are determined to see it return to the town once again.