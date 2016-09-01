Man delivered “upper cut punch” to woman in Nelson

A man was caught on CCTV in Nelson delivering an “upper cut punch” to a woman as she sat on the ground, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Christopher McDonald was being chased by several men when police arrived and he was detained. McDonald who claimed the woman had assaulted him, accepted hitting her in the face.

McDonald (22), of Hibson Road, Nelson, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on August 7th. He was given an eight week curfew, between 8pm and 6am and told to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Alex Mann (prosecuting) said CCTV operators notified police that footage showed McDonald assaulting a woman. She identified herself, but wouldn’t give a statement. Several men stopped the defendant from striking her again.

When McDonald was interviewed, he said he had been out drinking with his father in Nelson and was standing outside The Lord Nelson pub when a woman left, followed by a couple of men. She was saying “get off me” and he went to help.

The defendant had claimed the woman assaulted him, causing an eye injury, but accepted he punched her in the face but couldn’t say why.

McDonald, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the bench he had nothing to say about the offence.