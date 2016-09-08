Motorway closed following smash

A section of the M65 motorway in Burnley is closed after a car crashed into the central reservation this morning (Thursday).

The black Audi R8 lost control and collided with the barrier at 10am near to Junction 10 at Gannow. Police have closed that section while a recovery process took place.

A police spokesman said the male driver had not suffered serious injury.

