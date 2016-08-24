Natasha is in Miss Lancashire final

An Earby woman is hoping to claim the crown of Miss Lancashire in the county-wide beauty competition.

Natasha Brammah is in the Miss Lancashire beauty pageant area finals and now has two months of fund-raising before the big event in Preston in October.

The winner gains direct entry into Miss England, but for now, the 19-year-old part time Sainsbury’s shop assistant and model is concentrating on fund-raising for the Variety children’s charity.

The Miss Lancashire motto is “Beauty with a Purpose”, something which Natasha says has struck a chord with her and her fellow finalists, and that the image of bickering and back-stabbing could not be further from the truth.

Natasha said: “Every set image of a group of girls fighting for the crown with catty comments and negativity? Forget them.

“I can honestly say I have never met a nicer group of people, who genuinely want to make a positive change.

“We are fund-raising for Variety, the children’s charity which supports sick, disabled and disadvantaged children.

“Fund-raising is a massive part of the Miss Lancashire experience, and I am loving every minute of earning money for such a worthwhile cause.

“I’ve got my mind on a few events in the local area to raise money for Variety, keep your eyes peeled for a bake sale in Barnoldswick and a clothes jumble in Earby!

“I’m also planning on selling some home-made goodies, so keep up to date through my Facebook finalist page, ‘Natasha Brammah, Miss Lancashire 2016 Finalist’.

“The final is set for Sunday, October 16th, a four part catwalk night at the Playhouse Theatre in Preston. I honestly can’t wait for the final, to be up on stage with the girls, and with such a loving and attentive team spurring us on!

“I’m lucky to already have catwalk experience from modelling at bridal shows, however, I think this show will be something completely different and a real night to remember. All the effort put into this competition, from designing our eco dresses to visiting each others fund-raising events and raising as much money as possible together will be celebrated in one night and I’m so excited!”