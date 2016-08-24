Natasha is in Miss Lancashire final

An Earby woman is hoping to claim the crown of Miss Lancashire in the county-wide beauty competition.
Natasha Brammah is in the Miss Lancashire beauty pageant area finals and now has two months of fund-raising before the big event in Preston in October.
The winner gains direct entry into Miss England, but for now, the 19-year-old part time Sainsbury’s shop assistant and model is concentrating on fund-raising for the Variety children’s charity.
The Miss Lancashire motto is “Beauty with a Purpose”, something which Natasha says has struck a chord with her and her fellow finalists, and that the image of bickering and back-stabbing could not be further from the truth.
Natasha said: “Every set image of a group of girls fighting for the crown with catty comments and negativity? Forget them.
“I can honestly say I have never met a nicer group of people, who genuinely want to make a positive change.
“We are fund-raising for Variety, the children’s charity which supports sick, disabled and disadvantaged children.
“Fund-raising is a massive part of the Miss Lancashire experience, and I am loving every minute of earning money for such a worthwhile cause.
“I’ve got my mind on a few events in the local area to raise money for Variety, keep your eyes peeled for a bake sale in Barnoldswick and a clothes jumble in Earby!
“I’m also planning on selling some home-made goodies, so keep up to date through my Facebook finalist page, ‘Natasha Brammah, Miss Lancashire 2016 Finalist’.
“The final is set for Sunday, October 16th, a four part catwalk night at the Playhouse Theatre in Preston. I honestly can’t wait for the final, to be up on stage with the girls, and with such a loving and attentive team spurring us on!
“I’m lucky to already have catwalk experience from modelling at bridal shows, however, I think this show will be something completely different and a real night to remember. All the effort put into this competition, from designing our eco dresses to visiting each others fund-raising events and raising as much money as possible together will be celebrated in one night and I’m so excited!”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.