Coffee and cake lovers are invited along to a Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Nelson on Sunday morning.

The event takes place at Woodland Road Baptist Church from 11-30am and all are welcome to attend.

There will be coffee and cakes on sale and the event is one of many being held across the UK to boost funds for the charity.

The initiative began back in 1990 with the idea that guests gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan. It was a great success and the idea grew over the years and has raised £138M.