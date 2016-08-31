New Colne councillors vow to serve the people

Colne Town Council has welcomed two new councillors to the fold.

Steven Petty has been elected for Horsfield ward and Mary Thomas for Vivary Bridge after two by-elections were held in August.

Coun. Steven Petty has been elected on to Colne Town Council to represent Horsfield ward (s)

Coun. Petty was also elected as the Conservative councillor for Pendle Council’s Horsfield ward in May and is well known to many for his involvement in the town’s sporting life, especially cricket and football. He is married and is a proud father of two.

Coun. Petty said: “Horsfield is the area where I’ve spent my entire life.

“My love of sport was fostered by Park High School and I represented various local teams until retiring at 34. I’m currently goalkeeping coach at Colne FC.

“I have seen Jonathan Nixon, Neil Butterworth and Smith Benson all work tirelessly to give us an area to be proud of and I plan to continue their work in the same way to give Horsfield residents all the help and support they need.”

Coun. Thomas is Chairman of Governors at Fisher More RC High School and Vice Chairman of The Peter Birtwistle Charitable Trust and she was awarded an MBE for “Services to the Community in Lancashire”.

Coun. Thomas said: “I have made many friends in Colne and want to help make it one of the nicest market towns to live in with good amenities and to continue to support local community and voluntary groups who do so much to make this town a friendly and pleasant place to live.

“I am looking forward to joining the Vivary Bridge Liberal Democrat team with David and Glennda Clegg and sincerely thank all the residents who voted for me and who have put their trust in me.

“I can assure them that we will continue to work hard and do our best for Colne and its people.”

Colne Town Council Chairman, Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mary and Steven on board at this exciting time of development and expansion for us.”

Both new councillors are due to attend their first meeting tonight when the town council meets for an extraordinary meeting to consider whether it should resume the practice of awarding honorary freemanships of the town – the greatest honour of which it is their privilege to bestow.

The last Freemanship of Colne was awarded to County Alderman Walmsley Riddiough in 1970.