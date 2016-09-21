New jobs to be created in biscuit firm expansion plan

One of Nelson’s most successful business is planning an expansion which could create 12 new full time jobs.

Farmhouse Biscuits has submitted a planning application to Pendle Council to demolish an existing two storey industrial building in Brook Street which formerly housed a printing workshop.

According to documents, the proposal is to replace it with an extension of the existing biscuit manufacturing business to create additional production and storage area with staff and canteen facilities on the first floor.

Other supporting information states that the “proposal is to replace a derelict building with one of superior design and which covers roughly the same area of the existing footprint”.

The application adds: “This vast improvement to the visual perception of this important site will enhance the existing character of the area.

“In terms of social context, the proposal will generate new employment opportunities which will pass to people living near to the site, we see no adverse affects on nearby residents or businesses.

“In terms of economic context, there can be no doubt that this scheme will ensure the position of Farmhouse Biscuits as a major employer in the town for many years to come. The scheme will ensure Farmhouse has the potential and floor space to adapt to demand and seasonal fluctuation.

“It is clear that the proposed scheme, and use, complies with the local planning policies, indeed the redevelopment of this ‘eyesore sight’ and investment into this area of Nelson should be welcomed by all parties.”