Novices complete coast to coast cycle ride

A trio of novice cyclists have completed a charity coast to coast bike ride.

Jo Perry and Lauren Berry, from Trawden, were joined by another Jo Perry, from Langho, when they cycled from Cleveleys to Scarborough covering 155 miles in two days.

Although none of the three had completed a ride longer than 40 miles up until the coast to coast cycle ride, they conquered the challenge and enjoyed fish and chips as a reward for their efforts at the finish.

Jo said: “The ride was both a personal challenge and a means of raising money for the charity Headway who support individuals and families who have been affected by brain injury.

“We did 90 miles on the first day and then the rest on the second. We didn’t go fast at all as we knew we had all day to get to where we needed to be.

“Currently we have raised just over £1,100 which is really good and we are very pleased with that.”