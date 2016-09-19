Pendle Flower Club aiming to grow with supermarket sessions

The first of three flower arranging classes held at a Colne supermarket proved to be a blooming success.

Held in the community room at Asda, the classes are organised by the Pendle Flower Club.

Flower club chairman Wendy Graveston said: “It is a great room, it fits 12. We had seven ladies plus myself on Saturday, all members, but we really would like to have non-members too. Anybody above 16, men and women.

“Flower arranging is relaxing and creative. It’s also very cost effective using supermarket flowers. I think people are a bit overcome going in to a florist sometimes.

“I have two other classes planned, the first is on Saturday, October 15th and the second one is on Saturday, November 12th. They are from 1-30pm until 3-30pm and flowers and containers are all included for £12.”

Call 770673 or pick up a leaflet in Asda for details. You can bring along garden secateurs but spares are available.