Pendle Flower Club aiming to grow with supermarket sessions

Pendle Flower Club is holding flower arranging sessions at Asda in Colne (s)

The first of three flower arranging classes held at a Colne supermarket proved to be a blooming success.

Held in the community room at Asda, the classes are organised by the Pendle Flower Club.

Flower club chairman Wendy Graveston said: “It is a great room, it fits 12. We had seven ladies plus myself on Saturday, all members, but we really would like to have non-members too. Anybody above 16, men and women.

“Flower arranging is relaxing and creative. It’s also very cost effective using supermarket flowers. I think people are a bit overcome going in to a florist sometimes.

“I have two other classes planned, the first is on Saturday, October 15th and the second one is on Saturday, November 12th. They are from 1-30pm until 3-30pm and flowers and containers are all included for £12.”

Call 770673 or pick up a leaflet in Asda for details. You can bring along garden secateurs but spares are available.

