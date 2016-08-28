Pendle may lose its driving test centre, MP warns

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has warned that Nelson is at risk of losing its local driving test, as the search is on for a better location for the facility.

The Nelson Driving Test Centre, in Cobden Street, has been branded poor quality, substandard and not in the best location by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency who manage the building.

According to Mr Stephenson MP, the chief concerns include cracking internal walls, an out of order toilet, the single paned windows and corrugated iron roof provide poor insulation, the boiler is inefficient, there is a lack of parking and the area is prone to congestion.

Following a decision made in November 2015, the DVSA have been planning to relocate the centre to offer improved facilities to people taking their driving tests and test instructors. A search for a new site is actively underway.

Mr Stephenson MP said: “The Nelson driving test centre will be familiar to everyone who learnt to drive there and there is a reluctance from the local community to it being moved.

“I will be meeting with the DVSA soon to discuss their decision.

“My worry is that the driving test centre will be moved out of Pendle, which would be inconvenient for learner drivers from the area. I am pushing for it to stay in Nelson.”

Coun. Tommy Cooney, of Marsden ward, who passed his own driving test at the centre said: “The Nelson centre has been on Cobden Street for as long as I can remember.

“Students spent very little time in the centre.

“As a councillor, I’ve never received any complaints about the condition of the centre from either students or examiners.”