Plan for 14 homes in Blacko

A planning application for 14 homes in Blacko has been submitted to Pendle Council.

The outline application is for access and layout at this stage and has been put forward by Daniel Hall at Hollin Hall Farm in Gisburn Road.

The proposed site is on the land behind the existing farmhouse which would be demolished to create the access.

One single bedroom property, two two-bedroom homes, five three-bedroom homes and six homes with four-plus bedrooms are proposed as part of the application which would include 38-plus spaces for vehicles.

An application for nine properties and a holiday cottage at the same location, which attracted eight objections, was withdrawn before it went to Pendle Council’s Barrowford and Western Parishes Committee meeting in March because it was invalid.