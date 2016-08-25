Rainbow ride raising cash for Shay’s Angels

A rainbow ride for horses around Pendleside will be held on Sunday raising money for those affected by sudden infant death syndrome.

Fiona Drinkwater has organised the event after her niece Christy Smith lost her six-week-old son Shay Shepherd to SIDS in April.

Starting at Higher Park Hill Farm in Barrowford at 11am, the ride will take in Fence, Barley and Roughlee, including pub stops at the Sparrowhawk, then The Bay Horse and The White Bear. There will also be a longer rest break for the horses in Roughlee.

Fiona said: “Shay’s death was something that frustratingly was unexpected, unexplained but unfortunately unstoppable.

“Our family was ripped apart that day, our hearts tore into pieces but at the same time so drawn together and incredibly strong.

“We are lucky that we were all able to support Christy as well as each other through something that is still incomprehensible to us all.

“Through this horrific situation, Christy has set up Shay’s charity in order to help people in this situation that aren’t as lucky as we were, that may not have been able to do what we did for shay emotionally, in support for one another or financially.

“Her strength and bravery as well as Shay’s beautiful memories will be kept alive by her selflessly helping others. I cannot express the amount of pride I have for my niece being able to suppress an unimaginable, intolerable pain that is the loss of a child in order to help other people.”

Each horse and rider will be wearing brightly coloured clothing and accessories, as well as T-shirts embroidered kindly by donation.

“The route is off main roads in order to cause as little traffic disruption as possible, following Wheatley Lane Road, Harpers Lane and Pasture Lane, enabling a loop.

“The money raised for the ride will go towards helping bereaved families in this unimaginable situation in many ways. It will be donated to hospitals, funeral services and counselling services to name just a few. People are welcome to join us on the day, whether it be rain or shine and are welcome to come and meet the horses on any of our stops.”

All proceeds will go to Shay’s Angels. Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ShaysAngels for more information.