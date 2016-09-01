Share memories of St Paul’s and enjoy a breakfast with a Bishop

Pendle parishioners are readying themselves for a weekend of activities as the Church of England holds its Crossroads project.

The four day event from Thursday to Sunday next week will see Archbishop John Sentamu visit Lancashire alongside approximately 25 Bishops from across the north.

Cath Braithwaite, Assistant Minister at St Bartholomew's in Colne, with some of the congregation (s)

The essence of Crossroads Mission is local churches and schools engaging in local mission, inviting individuals to find out more about Jesus.

Among the churches in Pendle involved are St Paul’s in Nelson and St Bartholomew’s and Holy Trinity in Colne.

Congregation members at St Paul’s are inviting people to share their memories of their time at the school in the Parish of Little Marsden in time for a 10am service on the Sunday to coincide with Education Sunday.

Maureen Walley said: “We would like to hear from anyone who attended St Paul’s School in Nelson in the 1940s, 50s or earlier.

“We are hoping to compile a booklet with memories of their school days so would like them to sum up their memories in a few sentences and send it to The Parish Centre, 194 Hibson Road, Nelson, BB9 0DZ.

“Please mark the envelope ‘Memories’ or leave contact details at the office on 616923 and someone will get back to them.

“We would like to invite those who respond to meet up at the service on September 11th and possibly to invite a couple of people to share their memories as part of the service.”

Next Saturday, St Paul’s church will be open between 10am and 11am for meditation/quiet time led by the visiting team. Also next Saturday, the parish centre will be open at 7pm for the film “Jesus Christ, Superstar” before a short talk by the visiting team and a free pie and pea supper.

Meanwhile in Colne, parishioners are gearing up for an action packed agenda too. Next Friday, there will be Breakfast with a Bishop at St Bartholomew’s at 8-30am and the local business community has been invited to meet with the Bishop of Doncaster Peter Burrows.

John Osborn said: “The initial response to personal visits by members of the church team to local businesses has been very encouraging. Bishop Peter has a particular interest in and heart for local businesses. The meeting will give us the opportunity to get to know our local business community better and to discuss issues such as ethical business and the role of church at the heart of a small business community.”

Also on the Friday at 3-15pm, Holy Trinity will be open for afternoon tea and music and a prayer trail around church. Then on Saturday from 11am until 3pm, a joint barbecue will be held at St Bartholomew’s and families who have been to the church for baptism, weddings and funerals are invited.

The events are rounded off next Sunday with joint services at St Bartholomew’s at 10am.