Teenagers accused of two Colne assaults on same night

Two teenagers have appeared at Burnley Magistrates Court, accused of involvement in two alleged attacks in Colne on the same night.

Dominic James Comerford is said to have broken the cheekbone of one alleged victim while Liam Philip Menmuir is said to have encouraged him.

Their second alleged victim is said to have been punched and then kicked in the head.

The two 18-year-olds indicated not guilty pleas to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm, on March 20th.

Their cases are set to be heard at Burnley Crown Court on Monday, September 26th.

Comerford, of Barkerhouse Road, Nelson, and Menmuir, of Keighley Avenue, Colne, were bailed on condition they do no contact or interfere with prosecution witnesses.