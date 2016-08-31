Three peaks hike raises for hospice

A group of Burnley and Pendle men have completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, raising almost £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

The nine adventurous hikers tackled the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in the name of the Reedley charity, which aims to improve the quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses as well as their families and carers.

3 Peaks Challenge hikers: Micky Doyle (Driver), Ben Langston, Richard Jackson, Sam Hamer, Shaun Bell, Kevin Fort, Andrew Hudson, Chris Jowett and Sam Chadwick. ('s')

The National Three Peaks Challenge typically involves scaling all three peaks within 24 hours including the drive time in between the mountains, with the fundraisers completing their walk of Odyssean scales in 23 hours and 30 minutes, raising a grant total of £926 in the process.

“Most of us who took part work at Graham Engineering and thought it would be great to raise money for Pendleside in memory of family and friends who have been cared for at the hospice,” said one of the hikers, Sam Chadwick, who instigated the undertaking of the physical endeavor.

“It was great to be joined by some other friends and also Micky who was our designated driver,” Sam went on. “He had to work just as hard as the rest of us! Thanks to everyone who sponsored us”.

The National Three Peaks Challenge constitutes a culminitive climb of 3,408 metres - a height which is some 490 metres higher than Mount Olympuc in Greece - as well as a total drive of at least 462 miles.

Along with Sam, the party of walkers included their driver Micky Doyle , Ben Langston, Richard Jackson, Sam Hamer, Shaun Bell, Kevin Fort, Andrew Hudson and Chris Jowett.

