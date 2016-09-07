Thriving trade at newly reopened Fence pub

A Pendle hostelry has seen record numbers through the doors since its much anticipated opening in August.

The Forest in Fence, part of the award-winning Seafood Pub Company, has opened following an extensive refurbishment, transforming the venue into a modern bar and brasserie, with a Mediterranean inspired menu.

Matt Ward, general manager, said: “We have been full to capacity since opening, with bookings coming in thick and fast.

“The Forest has produced record numbers for the Seafood Pub Company, with it being the busiest new opening period for the group to date.

“It’s a really exciting time, we’ve had lots of positive feedback from guests regarding the community pub atmosphere and the fantastic food, drink and accommodation offering we have created.”

The pub has been transformed into a relaxed and contemporary setting of bleached oaks, natural materials and muted tones, and while the menu is similarly Mediterranean inspired, the management team, which has plenty of industry experience, is from closer to home.

Matt Ward has been with the company for two years, previously running the Seafood Pub Company’s sites, the Oyster and Otter in Feniscowles and the Barley Mow.

Ryan Taylor, the restaurant manager, is local to Pendle, having previously worked at the Alma Inn for a number of years and assistant manager Megan Tomlinson started her career with the group as a part time waitress at 16. She has worked her way up the ladder and now at 21 is really excited about her new role.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the team at the Forest, we’ve had so much fantastic feedback already and I’m really looking forward to making this venue a popular attraction in the area.

“The bedrooms on site are beautiful, and make the perfect stay for a number of occasions; the Forest has so much to offer and we’re excited to showcase our offering to customers.”