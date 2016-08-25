Tributes to grandmother killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a former Pendle woman who was killed in a car crash in Blackpool.

Marjorie Greenalgh (60), originally from Colne, died after the collision in Midgeland Road on Saturday.

Road accident on Midgeland Road in Blackpool

Marjorie moved to Blackpool in her teens, studied at Highfield High School and after her graduation worked at Burton’s Biscuits (Tangerine Confectionary) with her best friend Audrey.

In a statement, the family, represented by Marjorie’s daughter Jo, said: “We are all absolutely devastated to lose our wonderful mum who always put others before herself; Mum always had a smile and kind word for people.

“She was well liked because of her genuine and kind heart.

“She played a huge part in looking after her grandchildren while I worked.

“We have all realised how fragile life is and how we now have a huge hole in our lives that can never be filled.

“We are so grateful to all the emergency teams and the police family liaison officer (PC Mark Park) for their compassion in a difficult time.

“We would also like to thank the staff and doctors at Royal Preston Hospital Intensive care unit for their outstanding care and support.

“We have also been informed that a number of local residents provided mum with exceptional care and support while awaiting the emergency services. The kindness offered by total strangers who came to mum’s aid in her hour of need was so comforting I cannot thank them enough.”

Marjorie loved spending time with her family. She leaves two sisters Carol and Susan, her two children James and Jo, and her three grandchildren Joseph, William and Isabella.

