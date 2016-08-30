UPDATED: M6 reopens in Lancashire after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The M6 southbound was blocked in Lancashire this afternoon after a “serious” traffic accident in which a teenage male was hit by a vehicle.

The North West air ambulance was called to the scene between junction 28 at Leyland and junction 27 at Standish

Picture and video supplied by Jack

Police closed all three lanes.

The road was blocked and queuing traffic was reported at 2pm.

Motorists were warned to expect delays on the M6 and on surrounding routes.

Police said this afternoon the motorway would remain closed for “several hours”.

The northbound carriageway was briefly closed but was reopened about 2.30pm.

Lancashire police said: “The M6 has been closed southbound at J28 following an incident.

“We are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

The “serious” incident happened on the M6 southbound close to Charnock Richard Services.

Police were called at approximately 1.45pm to reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a vehicle. The pedestrian is critically injured.

Chief Insp Damian Kitchen, of Lancashire Police, said: “We recognise the disruption this is causing and are working hard to re-open the road as soon as possible.

“However, at this time of day, delays through rush hour and beyond are inevitable.

“Please plan either alternate routes or delay your journey. Surrounding roads and towns are also likely to become congested.”

The motorway was finally reopened at about 5.30pm.