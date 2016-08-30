West Craven women darters are on the money

After a year of doubles and trebles, wire width misses and Shanghai finishes, the West Craven Ladies Darts League has held its annual charity presentation evening.

The event took place at the Green Street Club in Barnoldswick and a cheque for £400 was handed over to the Friends of Cravenside, the league’s charity for this year. The money was raised by the female darters throughout the year.

Pictured with some of the darts players is Audrey Smith (centre left) presenting the cheque on behalf of the league to chairman of the Friends of Cravenside Jennifer Purcell (centre right).