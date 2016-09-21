Woman kicked and punched taxi office

A Colne woman kicked and punched a taxi office door after she wanted taking home, but had no cash, a court heard.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told Rebecca Louise Sturdy (23) had repeatedly refused to get out of a cab, was shouting and aggressive and followed taxi boss Saeed Mahmood when he went towards the office and shut the door.

Prosecutor Mrs Tracy Yates said: “She kicked the front door and punched it three or four times, smashing one of the top two windows, three feet by one foot. He also noticed a crack in another window at the taxi office.”

Sturdy started to sob after she was put in the dock. The defendant, who had been given a caution over the 3am outburst, on condition she pay Mr Mahmood £65, told the court she had forgotten about it.

The defendant, of Cleveland Street, admitted damaging the window pane, on March 26th, in Burnley. She was given a six month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs, £65 compensation and a £15 victim surcharge.

Mrs Yates said when Sturdy was interviewed, she told police she didn’t think she had punched the window with much force. She said she had injured herself quite badly and had been scared and angry. Sturdy said she had had about seven pints during the evening.