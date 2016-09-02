Youngsters are praised for clearing up Earby wood

Earby youngsters have been praised for cleaning up a woodland beauty spot which was left looking like a dumping ground.

Councillors were appalled last week to find that trees had been chopped down in Anne’s Wood off School Lane and debris from a trashed den including rusted metal, waste wood and shattered glass was left strewn across the forest floor.

Anne's Wood in Earby, where trees were chopped down to create a den (s)

The wood was planted in 2000 with more than 1,000 native trees under the Woodland Trust’s “Woods on Your Doorstep” project and was named after a former nurse Anne Duffield, who died of cancer. The millennium scheme was the idea of her husband Alan.

But over the Bank Holiday weekend, a group of youngsters who built the den answered a Facebook call by Coun. Doris Haigh and they filled a skip, provided free of charge by EWR in Kelbrook, full of the rubbish while other material taken from the allotments was returned.

Coun. Haigh said: “I was really quite chuffed. I wasn’t sure exactly how many of them, if any, would turn up, but I really am extremely pleased. I think it shows that we have good kids in Earby.

“I don’t know who made the den or who trashed it and there wasn’t any finger pointing. We just wanted it cleared and that is what we achieved.

“I am now inviting the young people of Earby to put through my door their comments of what they would like to see in the town, in time for Monday’s meeting.”

The meeting, involving councillors and the police, will look at what long term solutions can be found to resolve the issues in Earby.