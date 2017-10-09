Luxury apartments plan for former Burnley nightclub

A former Burnley nightclub could become home to luxury apartments.

Proctor's Mill in Hammerton Street, better known as the former Lava and Ignite nightclub, is the subject of a planning application to create 26 high-end apartments in what would be known as "The Foundry".

If passed, the development would be the latest chapter in a long and varied history for the Grade II listed mill, which was built in 1823 as a cotton spinning mill.

It would also be the most recent former Burnley drinking establishment to be converted into accommodation.

Other former watering holes to call time and open as apartments include the Plane Tree Hotel and the Cross Keys in Burnley town centre, as well as numerous others around the town in a further indication that the borough's house-building plans continue apace.

Lava and Ignite was a hugely popular part of Burnley's nightlife when it was open from 2003 to 2014. The twin nightclub was previously known as The Works and Chicago Rock Cafe when it opened in 2000 after a £5m. renovation.

The nightclubs were not the only leisure pursuit hosted in the mill. From 1882 to 1905, when a southern part of the complex was added, an ice skating rink known as "The Prince of Wales Rink" and later "The Jubilee Rink" proved popular.

Nixie Mae Edwards, speaking on behalf of architects Hussain Architectural Design Ltd, said: "The applicant, the surrounding community and we as local agents are very keen to see this Grade II listed iconic building be brought back into use for Burnley town centre and highlight the town’s heritage assets.

"The Grade II listed former mill is to be converted into 26 high-end luxury self-contained apartments with leftover space on the ground level for commercial retail use.”