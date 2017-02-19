M65 junction closed after car fire

Emergency services were called out to an incident on the M65 earlier today, where they tended to a Skoda engulfed in flames on the scene and causing a section of the motorway to be temporarily closed.

The incident took place on Junction 10 leading into Burnley, causing traffic issues between said junction and Junction 11 leading onto Princess Way. Traffic has since returned to normal, with no further delays expected.

The vehicle in question. (photo from Lancs Road Police twitter)

With the fire dealt with quickly by emergency services, the car - which had been travelling westbound on the M65 - sustained considerable damage, with all four passenger windows smashed, the front half of the vehicle singed black, and the front tyres melted.