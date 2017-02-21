Magical fun at family fund-raiser

It was a day of magic and fun for this group of kind-hearted volunteers when Mickey, Minnie and Snow White came to town.

SKT Welfare volunteers raised £1177.13 for the charity’s bakery in Idlib, Syria, during a family fun day featuring a host of colourful characters.

Organiser Usma Hussain said: “Special thanks to: our sponsors Halaal Cakes, who donated all their time and homemade cakes and treats; Mezbaan Superstore, Burnley; Star Print; Pendle Council for the town collection support and the Salvation Army for accommodating us; Ya Sin Institute; and Whitefield Infant School for their support.”

The volunteers will host a clean-up at Walton Lane Cemetery, Nelson, on Sunday from 9am to 3pm. They would like to thank Rachel Holmes and Morrisons, Nelson, for the generous donation of primrose flower pots.

Anyone interested in helping is welcome to come along. Please bring small gardening tools and brooms. Refreshments will be provided.