Magical nativity show was full of little angels

The heartwarming story of Little Angel Gets Her Wings was staged by pupils from St John Southworth RC Primary School in Nelson.

The magical tale, which is a twist on the traditional nativity, tells the story of the little angel who cannot go to Bethlehem with the other angels as she hasn’t got her wings.

She is determined to see the baby Jesus so she sets off on foot. When she arrives at the stable she realises she does not have a gift until Mary reminds her she has the best gift of all which is love and this helps her to earn her wings.

The play was directed by reception class teacher Mrs D. Whittaker and the school hall in Lomeshaye Road was packed out for the performance.