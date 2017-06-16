Search

Magical variety show returns to The ACE Centre, Nelson

Glen South and Martin McCarthy are returning to The ACE Centre with their monthly variety show. (s)

Glen South and Martin McCarthy are returning to The ACE Centre with their monthly variety show. (s)

0
Have your say

A medley of entertainment will waltz into town when Glen South and Martin McCarthy return with their monthly variety show.

A fantastic line-up has been planned for July’s show, featuring a smashing performance by vocalists James Loynes and Donna Bland plus readings from local poet John Williams and a helping of tricks and treats from Mystique Magic.

The event will take place at The ACE Centre, Nelson, on Thursday, July 6th at 2pm. Doors open at 1-45pm.

Tickets are £4 and are available from the box office or online at www.acecentre.co.uk