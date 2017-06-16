Magical variety show returns to The ACE Centre, Nelson

A medley of entertainment will waltz into town when Glen South and Martin McCarthy return with their monthly variety show.

A fantastic line-up has been planned for July’s show, featuring a smashing performance by vocalists James Loynes and Donna Bland plus readings from local poet John Williams and a helping of tricks and treats from Mystique Magic.

The event will take place at The ACE Centre, Nelson, on Thursday, July 6th at 2pm. Doors open at 1-45pm.

Tickets are £4 and are available from the box office or online at www.acecentre.co.uk