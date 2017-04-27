A biochemist caught almost four times the drink-drive limit just after his father died was allegedly shopped by his wife, who left him the same day, a court heard.

Robin John Scott (52) had been on his way to get more alcohol after finding out the sad news about his father.

He later returned home to an empty house and found his wife had frozen bank accounts and all his money.

Scott, who has suffered from depression and anxiety for a number of years, claimed he had been a victim of mental "domestic violence," at the hands of his " controlling" wife, Burnley magistrates were told.

The bench heard how Scott, who is from Northern Ireland, had now gone to Inspire, the alcohol treatment service, for help and was in detox. Currently not working, he hoped to return to work when he was well enough.

He blew 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, after he was stopped in his Alfa Romeo by police on Hibson Road, Nelson, on Wednesday, April 5th. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Kelswick Drive, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was given eight weeks in jail, suspended for a year, and banned for 29 months. Scott was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He had no previous convictions.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar told the hearing that at 2.43pm officers, who had been notified that Scott was on the road driving, stopped him. He provided a positive sample of breath and was taken to the police station.

Mr Terence Walsh, defending Scott, said: "He has been a victim of domestic violence for a number of years at the hands of his wife.

"It's his firm belief that his wife contacted the police this day. When he returned he found she had emptied the contents of the house and frozen the bank accounts and all his money. It was the day his father had just died. His wife chose to leave him on that day."

Mr Walsh told the court the "domestic violence" had not been physical but mental and Scott's wife had been controlling.

The solicitor added: "He knows that he has done wrong and he knows he is going to have to be punished.

"Last week he sold his vehicle. He knows his traditional way of life is over. He knows he has a drink problem. He says the problem increases when he is under high levels of stress. His father was diagnosed with cancer, he was a victim of domestic violence and it all spiralled out of control."

Mr Walsh said Scott's mother was seriously ill and he wanted to go to Ireland to be with her.

He continued: "He was unable to attend his father's funeral because the bank accounts had all been frozen by his wife.

"He's very sorry for what happened."