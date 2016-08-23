Man found dead in Barrowford

A man has been found dead at a house in Barrowford.

Police were called out to an address in River Way this morning but discovered a woman in her 50s in nearby Gisburn Road with a head injury. She was taken to Airedale Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

A man in his 80s was found unconscious in the River Way address but later died after being taken to hospital in Blackburn. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "We were called out at approximately 9-45am today to River Way, Barrowford, to reports of a concern for safety.

"On arrival officers discovered a 52-year-old woman on nearby Gisburn Road who was suffering from a head injury.

"She was transferred to Airedale General Hospital, where she remains. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"On attendance at the original address on River Way, officers discovered an 83-year-old man who was unconscious. He was transferred to Royal Blackburn Infirmary, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later.

"His death is being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are continuing."