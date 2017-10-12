Man steals alcohol after argument with partner

A Barnoldswick man who pinched alcohol to the tune of £46 from Asda had had a fall-out with his partner, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Samuel David Kendall (26) had gone into the Colne store in the early hours and walked out, making no attempt to pay for the drink. The property had not been recovered.

Kendall, who is on employment and support allowance, was not arrested at the time, but had been caught on CCTV.

The defendant, of Market Street, admitted theft on August 19th. He was ordered to pay £46 compensation.