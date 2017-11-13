Man suffers fractured skull in late-night Burnley assault

A man who was knocked unconscious in an altercation outside a Burnley bar remains in hospital after sustaining a fractured skull.

The assault took place on the morning of Sunday, November 12th, with a group of men becoming embroiled in an fracas at around 4:30am outside Macs bar on Hammerton Street.

The incident then boiled over and continued onto Hargreaves Street, with the victim, aged 22, punched in the head and knocked unconscious during the melee. He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he remains with a fractured skull.

“We know that there were lots of people out and about after leaving bars and clubs and so hopefully someone will have witnessed this group and the assault," said DS Melissa Kelly from Burnley Police. “If you think you have seen something that could help us with our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

A 20-year-old man from Waterfoot has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of S18 assault (GBH) and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01254 353889 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 269 of November 12th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.