Man taken to hospital after chip pan blaze

Fire crews were called out twice in four hours yesterday.

The first 999 call came at 2-20pm when a fire broke out in the garage of a house in Marsden Road, Burnley.

Two fire engines and crews from Nelson and Colne responded and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Later in the day at 6-30pm firefighters from Burnley were called to a chip pan blaze at a house in Fenwick Street. They used a hosereel jet to put out the overheated pan and had to give the householder oxygen as he was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital for a check-up.