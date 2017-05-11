Map your route on this global event

Would you like to be a part of a worldwide orienteering day?

Pendle Forest Orienteers is taking part on World Orienteering Day on May 24th.

World Orienteering Day is targeted at youth groups, schools, orienteering clubs and scout groups, but anyone can take part.

Danny Allen, from Pendle Forest Orienteers, said: "Orienteering is like a treasure hunt – the basic idea is to navigate a map and find flags. Sometimes you have to find them in a certain order, other times it’s up to you to work out the best order to find them in to do it in the quickest time.

"You can have individual events or relays. You can use mazes, or indoor courses.

"People can take part in orienteering without being fit or being able to use a map or compass – there are different standards of course and World Orienteering Day is about encouraging new starters, young and not so young. There will be volunteers on hand at every event to explain how it works and guide new starters around the courses."

Pendle Forest Orienteers will be taking part by hosting their own event at Marl Pits, near Rawtenstall, from 6pm including free beginner sessions, different courses and a barbecue (weather permitting).

To register visit http://www.worldorienteeringday.com/

Email dannysallen@yahoo.co.uk if you would like more information.