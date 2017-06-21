Marathon bike ride in honour of tragic tot

Champion fund raiser Wayne Fulton, a member of the Burnley and Pendle Strongman, is staging a second event in memory of a toddler whose tragic fight against cancer captured the hearts of the UK.

Exactly a year after he organised the Poppy Mai Truck Pull at Burnley’s Turf Moor Wayne, together with 10 other people, is embarking on a gruelling 127-mile canal-side bike ride from Liverpool to Leeds, including cycling through the night.

The riders are due to set off next Friday armed with GoPro cameras, from Liverpool Docks at 7pm.

Wayne predicts that it will take about 18 hours to complete, with six planned stops for the team to have food and drink.

The riders, who are all members of the Worsthorne Mountain Bike Club and range in age from 34 to 71, have a support team and van accompanying them along the route armed with high-tech walkie-talkies so they are always in direct communication with the riders.

And family and friends will be waiting at the finish line for a champagne celebration.

Wayne originally set a fund-raising target of £2,000 which he has already reached. Jainy Smith, the only female rider, is also swimming 201 lengths of the pool at the Village Hotel, Bury, this Sunday to raise even more funds for the Poppy Mai Foundation which was set up by the family of the Blackburn toddler who they died after from cancer last year.

The riders joining Wayne are Keith Cocker, Gary Cocker, John Courteen, David Hudson, Lee Ormerod, Mark Heritage, Jainy Smith, Lee Allen, Ged Dickinson and Jonny Cox. The support team are Dan Cooper and Kristian Dawson.

For information on how to donate or sponsor the team contact Wayne on: 07702-886902