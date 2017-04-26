Market Hall gigs will not be happening

The new owners of the former Market Hall in Colne have moved to allay fears that the venue could be used for late night rock music gigs.

Sportex Clothing of Nelson bought the market hall, last used as the factory for Kippax Biscuits, some time ago.

And a number of possible uses have already been discussed for the Dockray Street site.

Liberal Democrat Councillors in Colne had said they would oppose proposals to use the old Market Hall in the town centre for regular weekend gigs for up to a thousand people.

But a spokesman for Sportex confirmed yesterday that discussions over any potential use of that kind were no longer on the table.

And the new owners are now looking to rent out parts of the historic art deco building which was built in the 1930s and has been empty for a decade.

The spokesman said: “This idea was proposed to one of our directors and he did not think it was a feasible proposal for the site and as such rejected the idea.

“No planning permission or change of use were ever applied for.

“The director officially withdrew from negotiations approximately four weeks ago.”

Liberal Group Leader Coun. Tony Greaves said that councillors in Colne had met representatives of the new owners and welcomed the work that had been done to tidy up and repair the building.

But the councillors were concerned that a potential use as an entertainment centre with weekly rock concerts for up to or over a thousand people present could bring with it a number of problems.

The councillors were concerned that such a use in the future could bring with it a serious noise nuisance and problems for other town centre traders.