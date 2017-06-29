Marsden Heights Community College's summer fair has it all

Marsden Heights Community College are hosting their much-anticipated second annual summer fair on Saturday, July 8th.

Featuring a range of attractions, the fair is promising to be “an event for the whole community,” with a host of attractions for the whole family.

“Last year was a great success,” said Cheryl Hopley, ITT Administrative Officer at the college. “We are hoping for it to be even bigger and better this year.”

Boasting facepainting, arts and crafts, games, a bouncy castle, a fire engine, and a range of stalls, the fair is perfect for kids.

There will also be an U-11 seven-a-side football competition and a selection of food and drink, as well as live music.

Taking place at the college on Edge End Lane in Brierfield, the event will start at 11am and finish at 4pm. Entry will be free.