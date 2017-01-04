MBE honour for respected Pendle businessman

A respected Pendle businessman has received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Mr Philip McIvor, the founder of Nelson’s Farmhouse Biscuits, said he was a very proud man after discovering he had been awarded the accolade for services to the food industry and the economic regeneration of East Lancashire.

Although he received a letter several months ago to inform him of his nomination, Mr McIvor said it was an early hours phone call from a friend in Bermuda which informed him of the honour.

He said: “I am very proud to receive the MBE. A phone call from a friend in Bermuda actually woke me up to inform me of the confirmation of the award.

“I am thrilled to bits and it’s a nice feeling that I was recognised by my peers who nominated me. I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Foulridge man Mr McIvor, who founded Farmhouse Biscuits with his wife Dorothy in 1973, and grew it into one which exports its hand-made biscuits across the globe.

He has more recently taken a back seat in the running of the business, where daughters Gill and Wendy play a prominent role.

The MBE is the latest prestigious award for Mr McIvor who in 2011 was named Lancastrian of the Year.

He added: “I have yet to discover where I will be presented with the MBE, either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, so it will be a nice day out.

“It will cost me a new outfit and hat, but will be a very proud moment.”