Memorial walk to honour Whalley mum

Three community groups have come together to remember a Whalley mum killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Blackburn Karate Club, Blackburn Community Sports Club and Hare and Hounds Mind Over Mudder have organised a 5km walk in memory of mother-of-three Michelle Kiss.

The walk, or optional run, will take place on Sunday, July 16th at the Queen Elizabeth playing fields, Lammack, Blackburn, and will honour the memory of the popular mum. Organisers aim to raise £1,000 to be donated to the Kiss family.

Open to everyone, the event has been organised by friends connected with the sports clubs.

Martin Seedall, a member of the Memorial Walk team said: “We organised the walk to pay tribute to Michelle. The Kiss family have always helped the community and we feel that this is the perfect opportunity to give something back to them as we’re all deeply saddened by her loss.

“Michelle’s husband Tony helped out at Lammack Juniors and the family have been actively involved more recently with Blackburn Karate Club.”

The run will start at 1pm and the walk at 2pm, with the playing field gates being opened at noon for participants. The event will also feature a raffle with some amazing prizes and a hog roast will be available afterwards for the hungry walkers, provided by the Hare and Hounds, Lammack.

Everyone is welcome to participate, but will need to register via the group’s website to take part – www.michellekissmemorialwalk.com.

Those not participating can still donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michellekissmemorialwalk or by texting MKMW99 with the amount to be donated to 70070.

Martin continued: “We also need volunteers to help bring this together. Anyone who would like to get involved in any way please feel free to contact us at michellekissmemorialwalk@gmail.com.

“Please be aware that the Just Giving page is linked to Blackburn Community Sports Club. We have done this as we are able to claim 25% gift aid on donations, so please choose the option to add gift aid on the donation page. Again, all proceeds will go directly to the Kiss family and no-one else – when you click on the ‘I’m Walking for Michelle’ button, please donate as much as you can.”