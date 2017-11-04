Missing wheelchair user found safe and well after police appeal

A 49-year-old man who uses a wheelchair and had gone missing yesterday evening has been found safe and well.

Adrian Ashurst, who was reported missing at around 8pm last night, had been reported missing from the Briercliffe Road area of Burnley, specifically Wynotham Street. The police were particularly concerned about his welfare, as Mr Ashurst uses a wheelchair as he struggles to walk short distances.

Mr Ashurst has been found safe and well.

The police, who put an appeal out after Mr Ashurst was last seen at around 6pm at his home address, confirmed this morning that he has now been found safe and well.